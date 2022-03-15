Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aspen Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

