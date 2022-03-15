Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €18.75 by UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) received a €18.75 ($20.60) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($25.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.72 ($21.66).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a one year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

