Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Eileen A. Kamerick Sells 4,500 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. 15,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,119. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.