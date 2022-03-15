Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.94

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $12.85. Astronics shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $406.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Astronics alerts:

About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.