Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.
Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a P/E ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
