Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a P/E ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

