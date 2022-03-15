Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.42

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 3626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52.
About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)
