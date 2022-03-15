ATB Capital Boosts AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.65

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$2.40 to C$2.65 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling in a report on Tuesday.

AKT.A traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,056. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

