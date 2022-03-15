ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 6,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 22,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATIF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATIF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATIF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

