Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Update

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ATC opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Atotech has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -51.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atotech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Atotech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 757,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 195,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

