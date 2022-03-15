aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

LIFE opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 58,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 207,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.