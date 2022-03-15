aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
LIFE opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.
About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
