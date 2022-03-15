Audius 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.83 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001807 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $440.82 million and $10.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00104384 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,085,175,641 coins and its circulating supply is 614,563,659 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

