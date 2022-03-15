Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 35,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 840,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Autohome by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after buying an additional 1,497,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

