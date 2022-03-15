Autonio Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $189,399.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.83 or 0.06683424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.37 or 0.99853079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

