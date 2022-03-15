Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Trading Down 17.5%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) fell 17.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.
Avacta Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVCTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avacta Group (AVCTF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.