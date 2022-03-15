Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Trading Down 17.5%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) fell 17.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVCTF)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.