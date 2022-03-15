Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

