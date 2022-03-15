Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) CEO Acquires $99,957.00 in Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Praeger purchased 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AVDX stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 876,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,328. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.
Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.
About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
