Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 15.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Avaya by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period.

AVYA opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

