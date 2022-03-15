AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Shares Down 0.8%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. 3,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.46.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000.
