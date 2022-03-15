AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) PT Lowered to GBX 3,600

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,600 ($46.81) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.16) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,730 ($48.50).

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 2,463 ($32.03) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,777.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,328.74. The stock has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.57. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,264 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($55.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

