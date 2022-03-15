AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.
About AVROBIO (Get Rating)
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.