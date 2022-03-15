aWSB (aWSB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $542.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. aWSB has a market capitalization of $106,722.35 and $542.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for $17.46 or 0.00044970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.17 or 0.06538018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.50 or 0.99824384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040534 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

