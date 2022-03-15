Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $25,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

