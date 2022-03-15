Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,978.43

Axe (AXE) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $52,978.43 and $39,300.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00263929 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe's total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe's official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

