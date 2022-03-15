Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

