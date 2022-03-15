B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Shares Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). 258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28. The firm has a market cap of £36.22 million and a PE ratio of 25.45.
B.S.D Crown Company Profile (LON:BSD)
