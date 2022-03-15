Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 16,273 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $714.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

