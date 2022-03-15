BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Buys 20 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 744 ($9.67) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($193.50).

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 723.60 ($9.41). 9,124,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 615.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.37) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.80) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.42) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.33 ($8.72).

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

