Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $108.97

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.97, but opened at $103.54. Baidu shares last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 115,358 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.53.

The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

