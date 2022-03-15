Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $108.97

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.97, but opened at $103.54. Baidu shares last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 115,358 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.53.
The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34.
About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.