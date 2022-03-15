Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.42% from the stock’s current price.
BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 385,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,150. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
