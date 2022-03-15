Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BALY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 582,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,752. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. Bally’s has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

