Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,580,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 41,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,840,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 153,366 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,222,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,699,129. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

