Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Cut to Reduce at AlphaValue

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.