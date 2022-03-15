BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

