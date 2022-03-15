Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $260.53

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.53 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 242.70 ($3.16). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 248.30 ($3.23), with a volume of 742,535 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.53. The company has a market capitalization of £42.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.