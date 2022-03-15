Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 386,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

