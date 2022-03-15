Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.35

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.
Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Communications (BCMXY)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.