Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,051 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of iRobot worth $26,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 79.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

