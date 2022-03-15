Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,252 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Monro worth $28,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,851,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

