Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,326 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Innospec worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Innospec by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

