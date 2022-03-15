Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.23% of Scholastic worth $27,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Scholastic by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Scholastic by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.71.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Scholastic Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.