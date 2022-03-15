Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Hilltop worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hilltop by 65.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 107.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 118.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

