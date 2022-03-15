Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

