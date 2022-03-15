Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.52% of Strategic Education worth $26,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 299.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

