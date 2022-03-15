Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Boot Barn worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

