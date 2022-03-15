Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Invitae worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invitae by 86.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 45.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 37.2% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 11.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

