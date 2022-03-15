Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $26,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

