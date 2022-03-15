Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of American Assets Trust worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 17,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $618,418.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.97 per share, with a total value of $55,917.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,702 shares of company stock worth $3,075,743. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

