Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.54 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of CGI worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

