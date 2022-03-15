Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19.

