Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VYM opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.