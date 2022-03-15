Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.69 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Brinker International worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $261,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

